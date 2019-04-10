BEIJING, Apr 10 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Wednesday that the reincarnation of living Buddhas including Dalai Lama must comply with Chinese laws and regulations and follow religious rituals and historical conventions.

“In the history of China, the reincarnation of the Living Buddha has already formed clear rules,” Lu Kang said while responding to a question about a plan to designate the next Dalai Lama, during his routine briefing held here.

While commenting on the Dalai Lama’s hospitalization for pulmonary infection in India, he said, “We do not understand the situation of the physical condition of the 14th Dalai Lama.”

The spokesperson said the reincarnation of the Living Buddha was a unique way of inheritance of Tibetan Buddhism, with fixed rituals and systems.

“The Chinese government has implemented the policy of freedom of religious belief and promulgated the “Regulations on Religious Affairs” and the “Administrative Measures on the Reincarnation of Living Buddhism in Tibetan Buddhism” to respect and protect the inheritance of Tibetan Buddhism,” he added.

He said the Dalai Lama’s living Buddha reincarnation system had been in existence for hundreds of years, adding, “The 14th Dalai Lama you mentioned is also based on religious rituals and historical customary search, and submitted to the then central government for approval.

Therefore, the reincarnation of living Buddhas, including the Dalai Lama, should abide by national laws and regulations, follow religious rituals, and customize history,” he added.

The Dalai Lama 83, was hospitalized with a chest infection to a hospital in New Delhi, India but is doing fine now. He is expected to remain in the hospital for the next few days.

The Dalai Lama, born Tenzin Gyatso in 1935, became the 14th person to hold the position of the spiritual leader of the people of Tibet after being enthroned in 1940 when he was just five years old. He has lived in exile in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala since 1959.