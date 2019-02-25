LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):A golden advice from daddy has always kept Karachi Kong’s Colin Alexander Ingram calm and come out of difficult periods and situations successfully.
It may not be as big a conquer as Alexander the Great achieved, but Ingram’s aggressive century lifted the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and revived Karachi Kings’ fortunes in the HBL PSL 4.
Daddy’s advice always keeps incredible Ingram calm
