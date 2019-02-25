Daddy’s advice always keeps incredible Ingram calm

348

LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):A golden advice from daddy has always kept Karachi Kong’s Colin Alexander Ingram calm and come out of difficult periods and situations successfully.
It may not be as big a conquer as Alexander the Great achieved, but Ingram’s aggressive century lifted the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and revived Karachi Kings’ fortunes in the HBL PSL 4.