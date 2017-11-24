D-8 countries CAA Chiefs Conference starts Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has finalized arrangements for holding of Aviation Chiefs Conference of D-8 countries from Monday as Authority hopes some implementable decisions during the event.

Civil Aviation Chiefs from Developing-8 countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey are expected to participate in the 2-day conference starting from Monday November 27.

Various sessions have been proposed to discuss aviation challenges in D-8 countries and prospects of future cooperation in this field. Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Mahtab Abbasi will be the Chief Guest at opening session.

During the day, session to discuss Task Force on Security, Task Force on Navigation and Air Traffic Management and presentation by participating countries will be organized except review of the implementation of decisions at 10th meeting.

Later in the day a visit to Heritage Museum would be organized.

On the second day, the participants shall be discussing on Task Force on Training and capacity Building and presentations would be made on various subjects including flight inspection facility in Pakistan, Civil Aviation Training Institute, Turkish Technic Company Profile.

The participants shall also discuss Value of Aviation and State of the Industry, Task Force on Safety, Drone Safety and Regulation while presentations would be made on various subjects by the participating nations.

“D-8 forum is an important forum where the developing nations explore avenues for cooperation for progress in their respective countries,” remarked a senior official of Civil Aviation Authority.

“These countries house 26 percent of Muslim population and 13 to 14 percent population of the whole world. Their mutual cooperation can open new vistas for progress and CAAs are adding wings to D-8 countries,” he told APP.

He said it would be our endeavor that decisions made at the conference-though might be routine decisions-but should be implementable.

“This event would provide the participating countries an opportunity to learn from each others’ experiences and evolve a future mechanism for cooperation and enhanced connectivity,” the official said.