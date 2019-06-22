ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP):A five-member Czech parliamentary delegation will arrive here on June 23, 2019 on an eight day visit to Pakistan.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker, National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The delegation would be led by Daniel Pawlas, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic and Chairman of the Czech-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Aliya Hamza Malik, MNA and Convener Pak-Czech Parliamentary Friendship Group will receive the delegation.