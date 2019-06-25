ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment, Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the Czech Republic investors would have huge investment opportunities in different potential sectors of Pakistan.

He said this in a meeting with the delegation of Czech-Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Daniel Pawlas, said a press release issued here by BOI.

The meeting was aimed at discussing bilateral trade and investment relations and issues thereof.

The Adviser to the prime minister appreciated the technological expertise of Czech Republic in engineering and auto sector.