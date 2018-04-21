C’Wealth connectivity agenda to help expand trade to US $ 2 trillion value by 2030: UK PM

LONDON, Apr 21 (APP):Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May has said that Commonwealth Heads of

Government Meeting-2018 Declaration on the Commonwealth connectivity agenda for trade

and investment would help expand investment and boost intra-commonwealth trade to a

value of $ 2 trillion by 2030.

She was addressing a crowded closing press conference of CHOGM -2018.

Secretary-General Commonwealth Patricia Scotland, heads of governments from

Samoa, Grenada and Ghana were also present and spoke on the occasion.

The CHOGM-2018 leaders on “Towards a common future” unanimously adopted a

declaration included Commonwealth Blue Charter ocean action took a strong stance

against cybercrime with landmark declaration, forward-looking connectivity agenda for

trade and investment and updated observation guidelines for Commonwealth elections.

Prime Minister Theresa May said “Many of the greatest challenges we face are global

in nature, the breadth of the Commonwealth – spanning six continents and a third of the world’s

population – offers a unique perspective in helping to forge the global solutions we need.”

“No other organization has our geographical and cultural diversity while giving all nations

an equal role, an equal voice and an equal standing”, she remarked.

The UK Prime Minister said “this is the first time that security has been a central theme

of our leaders’ meeting. And we have shown our resolve to stand together in defense of the

rules-based international system, and in defiance of those who threaten us all by seeking to

undermine it”.

The UK Prime Minister said that the Commonwealth Cyber Declaration will help protect our

people and businesses from ever-more sophisticated digital threats – and counter those who would

abuse the freedom of the internet to undermine our values, our security and even our democracies.

She said that when it comes to building a more sustainable future, there are few more authentic

voices then the Commonwealth, with many island states severely affected by extreme weather events

and the scourge of plastics polluting our oceans.

Indeed, she said ” we are in London today because of the devastation wrought on Vanuatu by

Cyclone Pam in 2015″.

“So as a global leader in the fight against Climate Change, we are proud that every nation of the

Commonwealth has now ratified the Paris Agreement”, she remarked.

The UK Prime Minister observed that every one of our nations is united behind its highest

ambition of pursuing efforts to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees

Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

She added that with over 90 percent of Commonwealth citizens living in malaria-affected countries,

the Commonwealth has a particular duty to lead international efforts to tackle this deadly disease.

So earlier this week, she said ” I called on Commonwealth leaders to pledge to halve Malaria across

the Commonwealth by 2023. And I am pleased that this has been agreed today”.

In building a more prosperous future, this is the first Commonwealth summit to make a unanimous

statement on the need to fight protectionism, she said.

Finally, she said “we have reaffirmed our commitment to a fairer future in which everyone is free to

live their life and fulfill their potential”.

She said that looking to that future, we have also reached an important longer-term agreement about

the role of Head of the Commonwealth.”When Her Majesty the Queen assumed the throne the Commonwealth

had just eight members.Today it has 53″, she remarked.

During the question and answer session, the UK Prime Minister fielded and number of question and

answered them.

Secretary-General Commonwealth in her remarks highlighted the achievements and future goals and

initiatives of the Commonwealth for the benefit of the peoples of the member states.