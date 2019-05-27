ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Taking notice of presence of large number of visitors, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi Monday ordered Customs Wing to strictly restrict, entry into Customs Houses, only to the concerned traders, their authorized representatives and members of relevant trade bodies and associations.

Accordingly Customs Wing is in the process of issuing instructions to its field formations for immediately restricting entry of all unauthorized persons, a statement said.

The visiting hours for traders and their authorized representatives for fulfillment of needed legal formalities in cases involving second review before Assistant, Deputy Collectors shall be limited from 10 am to 1 pm.

Pakistan Customs is operating its Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) system in order to facilitate the trade and provide ease of doing business in carrying out imports, exports and transit trade.

This system is available 24/7 and allows on-line submission and processing of documents as well as electronic payments of duty and taxes. As such the need for traders and their representatives to physically visit offices of Customs has drastically been reduced.