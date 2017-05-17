Curtin University Alumni chapter launched in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson launched Tuesday night in Pakistan an alumni chapter of Australia’s Curtin University – named after the 14th Prime Minister of Australia John Curtin – which is the largest university in Western Australia with around 68,000 students.

Each year Curtin handles an intake of over 7,000 international students from more than 60 countries, including around 200 Pakistanis. Curtin University is ranked among the top two per cent of universities in the world.

A large number of Pakistani alumni of Curtin University attended the launch event here last night including industry leaders and employers from the telecom, banking, and development sectors.

Curtin University has more than 600 alumni in Pakistan, many of whom are working in high profile and influential positions in public, private and the not-for-profit sectors.

The Alumni Chapter in Pakistan aims to work closely with Curtin University Australia and current and potential employers in Pakistan to increase employability of its graduates. They will also be working with Pakistani educational institutions to link with Curtin University.

High Commissioner Adamson said the growing number of Pakistani students living and studying in Australia underscored the strong people-to-people links between Pakistan and Australia.

She noted the recent launch of the Australian Global Alumni Network in Pakistan (globalalumni.gov.au) and encouraged Curtin alumni to join.

“Australia is currently the third largest international destination for Pakistani students seeking high-quality education for their professional development, with currently around 16,000 enrolments in Australian higher education institutions,” Adamson said.

“I congratulate the organisers of the Curtin University alumni chapter and welcome this avenue for further expanding the network of Australian alumni in Pakistan.”

Curtin University Vice Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry said, “We are pleased that the launch event is happening in 2017 during our 50th Celebrations.”

It is 50 years since Curtin’s predecessor institution; the Western Australian Institute of Technology (WAIT) began operating.

“I would also like to acknowledge the vital role the founder of the Alumni Chapter in Pakistan, Noor Aftab and her dedicated group of alumni in Pakistan have played in making the launch possible. Curtin is fortunate to have such committed graduates,” she remarked.