Current maritime threats posing new challenges, risks to the stakeholders in the region: Defence Minister

KARACHI, Feb 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak has said that the current maritime threats and emerging Geo-Strategic situation is posing new challenges and risks to the stakeholders in the Region.

The situation will provide constructive dialogue and develop collective mechanism, this he said while addressing as a chief guest at the concluding session of the 3-day International Maritime conference here on Monday.The conference was organized by the National Institute of

Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy as part

of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19.

The theme of the moot was “Global Geopolitics in Transition:

Rethinking Maritime Dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region”.

The Defence Minister said that the conference has provided a

platform to the scholars as well as practitioners to deliberate on

the contemporary maritime challenges and share understanding of the

dynamics in the maritime domain.

He expressed confidence that the conference deliberations and

its valuable recommendations will provide insight to maritime

stakeholders for effective policy making. He also thanked all the

guests, panelists and dignitaries and congratulated NIMA for

successful conduct of the conference.

In the context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Defence

Minister added that amongst the recent maritime development in our region, CPEC is rightfully considered a Game Changer, not only for Pakistan but also for the economic well-being and prosperity of the entire region.

With the progress of CPEC and Gwadar port, maritime activities

would increase manifold, especially in the Western Indian Ocean. The responsibilities of Pakistan Navy would also increase for maintaining a secure maritime environment for smooth flow of sea trade, he added.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also

present on the occasion.

Earlier, Vice Admiral (Retd.) Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Director General

National Institute of Maritime Affairs addressing on the occasion integrated the conference presentations.

He thanked the chief guest for sparing time and gracing

the occasion with his presence. Heads of various panelists also

presented the recommendations of their respective panels.

International Maritime Conference (IMC), held from Feb. 09-11 in tandem

with sixth International Maritime Exercise AMAN 2019, brought together

eminent speakers and delegates from across the globe for in-depth

discussions and deliberations on changing dynamics of geo-politics and

analyse the impact of these changes on IORs economic exploitation and

maritime security canvas.

The conference was attended by a large number of dignitaries from

across the globe, tri-services officers, academia, foreign & local media representatives and researchers from local and international think-tanks.