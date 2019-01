KARACHI, Jan 2 (APP):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

(NBP), here on Wednesday.

U.S.A

140.49/

136.93

S.ARABIA

37.19/

35.74

U.K

178.84/

174.31

JAPAN

1.2841/

1.2509

EURO

160.81/

156.73

U.A.E

38.25/

35.00