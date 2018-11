KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

(NBP), here on Wednesday.

U.S.A

135.24/

132.09

S.ARABIA

35.79/

34.47

U.K

172.76/

168.74

JAPAN

1.1888/

1.1605

EURO

152.95/

149.40

U.A.E

36.91/

33.85