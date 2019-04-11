ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Culture experts at a session of Lok Baithak here Thursday discussed the folklore of Rajhistan to explore various cultural aspects of unique heritage of Pakistan.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa arranged the session of its fortnightly series Lok Baithak “Focusing Folklore of Rajhistan”.

Dileep Doshi a social activist and columnist from Tharparkar spoke on the folklore of Rajhistani community while Zubaida Bhirwani, a writer and social activist on the rights of indigenous people enlightened audience about the subject .

Muhammad Younus – a Rajhistani folk singer enthralled the audience with melodious folk songs and tunes from Rajhistan to introducing the performing arts of Rajhistan to the young generation.

Lok Baithak program aims to revive the cultural informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities as these Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of companionship, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit and above all hub of promotion of art and culture in the general communities.

This program is open to the people of all age groups and multiple ethnicities in the style that they themselves are the speakers and listeners with the Lok Virsa as regulator and facilitator only.

Participants are encouraged and allowed to bring their musical instruments and artifacts they specialize in. They are motivated to share the values, knowledge, wisdom, stories, songs, tales, fables, epics, jokes, traditional games, riddles etc. overall everything

falling within the domain of folklore of their respective regions.

Amateur singers and musicians among them sing and play music.