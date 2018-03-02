Culture Day festivities in Balochistan

QUETTA, Mar 02 (APP):Baloch Culture Day was observed across Balochistan including Quetta on Friday marked by different cultural activities, exhibition of Baloch costumes, musical programmes and Chaap (the traditional dance).

The day was marked in all districts of province including Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nushki, Kharan, Chaghi, Panjgoor, Turbat, Lasbella, Hub, Sibbi, Jaffabad, Nasirabad and Chaman.

A rally was taken out to mark Culture Day in Sibi which was attended by a large number of people wearing Balochi dresses including women and children accumulated at Mir Chakar Khan Road after marching different routs.

Commandant Sibi Scouts Colonel Zulfiqar Bajwa also attended the rally.

The Participants of the rally chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan and Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps arranged a ceremony to mark Baloch Culture Day at Pak-Afghan

Border in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district. Chaman Commandant Frontier Corps Colonel Muhammad Usman, Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Khetran and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Chaman Commandant FC Colonel Muhammad Usman said the celebration of culture is to keep century’s old heritage alive.

DC Saifullah said Baloch and Pashtoon jointly celebrated Baloch Culture Day and proved that

we are united.

Youth participants performed traditional dance called Chaap on beats of drums on the occasion.

Balochistan National Party- Mengal and National Party held separate events to mark the

occasion in Quetta. BNP-Mengal held its event at Quetta Metropolitan Corporation where folk singers and other artists were invited to perform.

A celebration program was also organized to mark the day in Balochistan University by students.

In Khuzdar, Frontier Corps organized a ceremony at Mir Khous Bakhsh Bizenjo Stadium to mark Baloch Culture Day. The chief guest of the event was 33 Division Commander Major General Nadeem

Zaki.

Commander Major General Nadeem Zaki said Baloch is a brave nation and its culture is same

Islamic reflector, Baloch culture is combination of honor, bravery and honesty.

He said that Baloch people are patriotic and stand united against enemies of country.

Commissioner Kalat Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani, Mayor Municipal Corporation Khuzdar Mir Abdul Reheem Kurd and other officials of departments were present on the occasion.