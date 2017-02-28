Cultural show mesmerizes ECO summit delegates

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): The Pakistan National Council

of Arts (PNCA) Tuesday evening arranged a traditional folk and

cultural show in honour of the visiting delegates of 13th

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

The cultural show was attended by ECO delegates, Advisor

to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Foreign

Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah welcomed the delegates

of 13th ECO Summit and said that the arts helped civilization

thrive and referred to commonalities of culture, faith, rhythm

and poetry etc of the regional countries. “Our aspiration,

dreams and struggle are common,” he said.

Later, the artists presented folk dances of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab

including Kalash and Cholistan, Khattak, Sindh Jhoomar, Makran

and Kathak dances and received big applause from the visiting

delegates.

Sufi, Kashmiri and other traditional music was played

with help of rubab, flute and sitar by the artists.

Melodious instrumental performance by artists Gulab Khel

Afridi, Amir Hussain, Salman Adil, Ali Raza enthralled the

participants.

The cultural show concluded with performance of PNCA

artists with theme song “Pakistan Banana Hai”.