Cultural show held in honour of delegates of Asia Pacific Region Conference

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):A cultural show Wednesday was held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in honour of delegates of conference of the Asia Pacific Region.

The senior government officials welcomed the delegates of the conference in the cultural show held at PNCA auditorium. They said that it was a matter of honour for organizer to arrange a musical show for the delegates of the conference.

Later, the cultural show was started with the melodious instrumental performance by artist Gulab Afridi.

The PNCA National Performing Group (NPG) artists also presented folk dances of KPK, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab on the occasion and got a big applause from the participants.

The artists presented super hit songs and got a big applause from the audience.

The artists enthralled audience by singing number of songs in the musical show.

The delegates also visited various galleries of PNCA and appreciated the artwork displayed at galleries.