Cultural show enthralls audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAB, Sept 19 (APP): A colourful cultural show was held here at

National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to entertain the participants of

Asia Peace Film Festival (APFF).

The artists of National Art Performing Group, PNCA performed in the

show and got big applause from the audience at PNCA auditorium.

The foreign delegates also attended the cultural show and lauded the

performances of the artists. The artists presented traditional and

classical dances of all four provinces including Gilgilt-Baltistan

and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Chief Executive APFF Amjad Bhatti said the cultural show

was specially arranged by PNCA to entertain the participants of three-

day film festival.

The artists presented various dances including Khattak dance, Leva

dance, Sindhi Jhumer dance and others. The artists also presented

melodious instrumental performance on flute, Rubab and Sitar.

Ramesh Mishra an artist from India also performed in the cultural

show and got a big applause from the audience.

The three-day Asian Peace Film Festival was in full swing here at PNCA

and documentaries, short films from more than 30 countries of Asia

were being screened.

A large number of people from different walks of life specially

students and families were attending the event to watch the

documentaries and short films screening.

The concluding ceremony of the three-day film festival would be held

on Wednesday.