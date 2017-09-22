Cultural event & lunch hosted for members of British & Commonwealth Women’s Club Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the
European Union (EU), Belgium and Luxembourg Naghmana Alamgir
Hashmi hosted a lively cultural event and Pakistani style lunch
for the members of the British and Commonwealth Women Club Brussels
(BCWCB) at the Pakistan house on Tuesday.
According to Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, the colourful event
was attended by nearly 50 women, who enjoyed wearing bangles and
getting their hands decorated with intricate patterns of Hina.
Women were introduced to Pakistani culture through an exhibition
of Pakistani arts and crafts that filled each and every corner of
the Pakistan House with Sufi music played in the background.
Addressing the women, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi briefed t
hem on the rich history and culture of Pakistan, informing them
that contrary the misperceptions about Pakistan, the country enjoys
a vibrant economy and tolerant society. Wife of Commercial Secretary
of the Embassy, Mehwish Salman made presentation on Pakistan’s
history, geography, arts, crafts and lifestyle.
President of BCWCB, Jan Hillman in her address thanked Ambassador
Hashmi, who is also one of the patrons of the club, for hosting such
a lively event. She said the members of BCWCB have learnt a lot about Pakistan through
the presentation and exhibition of arts and crafts.
Later in the lush-green garden of the Pakistan House, women
enjoyed traditional Pakistani Barbeque, Aloo Chana, Paratha with
Mutanjan, Jalaibee and Gulab Jamman as deserts.
Talking later to the media members of BCWCB were of the view
that it was a life-time experience for them and their perception
about Pakistan has entirely changed after attending the presentation
and talking to the ladies of Pakistan Embassy.
