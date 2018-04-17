Cultural evening held in Washington to promote Urdu literature

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Pakistan Envoy to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry hosted a cultural evening at the embassy residence in Washington where famous urdu poets and literature lovers participated from across the USA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said urdu literature, particularly urdu poetry has served as a major element to promote Pakistani culture and literature in the US, said a message received here.

He said the Urdu language has been an effective tool in strengthening cohesion and bond amongst Pakistani American community in the US.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry also lauded the guest poets for their valuable contribution to the promotion of Urdu literature in North America.

He emphasized that Pakistani American diaspora can play an important role in promoting Urdu and its frequent usage among the community.

Urdu poets who recited from their works at the event included Irfan Murtaza from Los Angeles, Mona Shahab, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Moazzam Siddiqui, Anwar Iqbal and Zahid Hameedi.