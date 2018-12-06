Cultural diversity forces Pakistani teenagers to live double life abroad; a film by Irum Haq pinpoints

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):What will People Say – a film by Iram Haq was screened here late Thursday at the Residence of the Ambassador of Norway as part of the ongoing 16-day international film festival on human rights.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy hosted the screening of Iram Haq’s latest film, “What Will People Say”, a gripping drama about sixteen year old Nisha who lives a double life. At home with her family she is the perfect Pakistani daughter, but when out with her friends, she is a normal Norwegian teenager.