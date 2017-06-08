Cultural caravan to help cement people to people contacts between Pakistan, China: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Chairing a high level meeting held here Thursday

to discuss the proposed plan for running a cultural caravan from Urmchi in China to Gawadar comprising artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, anthropologists, writers and film makers from both the countries, the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it would further help to cement people to people contacts between Pakistan and China as cultural exchanges were one of the essential components of maintaining cordial relations between the two states.

Syed Jamal Shah, Director General PNCA briefed MOS and the meeting in

detail about the whole concept of Cultural Caravan proposed to travel through the CPEC route and the documentation of art and culture that would be done along the way and also dilated on the importance of the creative journey to promote dialogue, understanding, trust and respect between the two nations.

Terming the concept of cultural caravan as unique, MOS fully endorsed

the initiative and reiterated her Governments commitment to promote art and culture of Pakistan with the view to spotlight its softer image across the globe.

Minister of State observed that exchange of cultural troupes and

caravans consisting of prominent artists may be made regular feature of the cultural ties between the two time- tested friends.

She said such kind of events would not only provide a platform to meet

and exchange ideas but would also keep the heritage of nations alive. She added that it would also promote the historical Silk Road and give boost to the creative industry of all nodal cities on the caravan route.

This inventiveness is imperative for building softer and positive image

as well as showcasing economic achievements, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The minister directed PNCA to orchestrate a detailed and comprehensive

implementation plan with timelines and fixation of responsibilities and asked other relevant departments of Ministry to fully collaborate and actively participate in this project of Cultural Caravan once it is formalized. Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb also emphasized the need to engage all stake holders including relevant federal ministries, divisions as well as provincial Governments for effective coordination and to gain maximum support to make this initiative of cultural caravan a resounding success.

She said that such kinds of activities were the need of hour to

neutralize an extremist mindset and thwart the nefarious designs of the forces of retrogression and suppression. Marriyum observed that it would also generate a festive mood in the whole country at a time when preparations were on the anvil to commemorate the 70th birthday anniversary of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IBNH Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Director

General, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Sheraz Latif,Director General, External Publicity Wing Shafqat Jalil, Managing Director, APP, Masood Malik , Director General, Pakistan National Council of Arts, Jamal Shah, Executive Director Lok Virsa Fauzia Saeed and other senior officials of Ministry of IBNH.