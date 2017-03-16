Culprits of blasphemy to be dealt with iron hands, brought to book: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Thursday said culprits of blasphemy were enemies of

humanity and those responsible for this intolerable act will be

dealt with iron hands and brought to book.

The government was fully prepared to take strict action

against blasphemers and whole nation stands with the government in

this fight, he said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of

Facilitation Center, established by Islamabad Capital Territory

(ICT) Administration in Islamabad.

The facilities such as international driving license,

computerized domicile and some others would be provided at this

one window Centre.

Ch Nisar said the government was making efforts to prevent

blasphemous material on social media and in this regard mentioned

meetings with officials of Ministry of Information Technology and

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), adding majority of such

sites have been blocked.

Meanwhile, he said facebook administration has been asked to

cooperate in tracing the criminals behind the blasphemy while

cooperation from the United States Administration was also being

sought through US Embassy in Pakistan in this regard.

The Minister also urged the international community to have

broad consultations on the issue of blasphemy as it has become a

critical matter for the world. Social media sites should cooperate

to prevent uploading of any blasphemous content, he added.

At the same time, Ch. Nisar asked all Muslims countries to

practice unity against sordid conspiracies against Islam as the

matter of blasphemy hurts feelings of all Muslims worldwide.

“Ridiculing a religion in the name of freedom of expression

should not be allowed,” he said, adding that intelligence agencies

were investigating to identify elements involved in blasphemous

activities.

He said eleven people, who posted their comments on the

blasphemous sites have already been identified and process of their

investigation has started. Concerned authorities were also in

contact with Interpol to interrogate some people abroad.

The Minister said every option will be used to remove

blasphemous material from Facebook and other social media websites

under the directions of Prime Minister.

Nisar said a senior officer at Embassy of Pakistan in

Washington has been given responsibility to speed up efforts to get

required information from Facebook management.

Besides that, services of prominent and internationally known

lawyer were also being hired to get legal opinion on the matter.