Culprits of blasphemy to be dealt with iron hands, brought to book: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Thursday said culprits of blasphemy were enemies of
humanity and those responsible for this intolerable act will be
dealt with iron hands and brought to book.
The government was fully prepared to take strict action
against blasphemers and whole nation stands with the government in
this fight, he said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of
Facilitation Center, established by Islamabad Capital Territory
(ICT) Administration in Islamabad.
The facilities such as international driving license,
computerized domicile and some others would be provided at this
one window Centre.
Ch Nisar said the government was making efforts to prevent
blasphemous material on social media and in this regard mentioned
meetings with officials of Ministry of Information Technology and
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), adding majority of such
sites have been blocked.
Meanwhile, he said facebook administration has been asked to
cooperate in tracing the criminals behind the blasphemy while
cooperation from the United States Administration was also being
sought through US Embassy in Pakistan in this regard.
The Minister also urged the international community to have
broad consultations on the issue of blasphemy as it has become a
critical matter for the world. Social media sites should cooperate
to prevent uploading of any blasphemous content, he added.
At the same time, Ch. Nisar asked all Muslims countries to
practice unity against sordid conspiracies against Islam as the
matter of blasphemy hurts feelings of all Muslims worldwide.
“Ridiculing a religion in the name of freedom of expression
should not be allowed,” he said, adding that intelligence agencies
were investigating to identify elements involved in blasphemous
activities.
He said eleven people, who posted their comments on the
blasphemous sites have already been identified and process of their
investigation has started. Concerned authorities were also in
contact with Interpol to interrogate some people abroad.
The Minister said every option will be used to remove
blasphemous material from Facebook and other social media websites
under the directions of Prime Minister.
Nisar said a senior officer at Embassy of Pakistan in
Washington has been given responsibility to speed up efforts to get
required information from Facebook management.
Besides that, services of prominent and internationally known
lawyer were also being hired to get legal opinion on the matter.