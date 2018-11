Nowshera , Nov 05 (APP):State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Monday said he would present

a detailed report to the prime minister regarding assassination of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

He was talking to media at Darul Uloom Haqqania after

offering condolence to Hamid-ul-Haq, son of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.