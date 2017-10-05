CTF defeats Logistic Division in football match by 2-0

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) on Thursday defeated Islamabad Police Logistic Divisions in Football match by 2-0.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (General) Syed Muhammad Ameen Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion who congratulated the winning team and awarded man on the mach to Constable Arslan for showing good performance.

The AIG said that sports activities are important for a healthy society and it promotes environment of competition and inculcate the spirit to counter tough situation.

He said that policemen feel exhausted from long duties and such event will help to entertain them and provide them opportunity also to demonstrate their sports skills.

He said that this event will remain highly successful and provide

opportunity to policemen to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.