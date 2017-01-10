CTDs set up to eliminate terrorism: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik said on Tuesday that Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs) were established to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan’s valiant armed forces had played a pivotal role in wiping out terrorists. The ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ operation had broken the back of terrorists and the whole nation was proud of the forces for their success, he added.

Musadik Malik said a large number of operations had been conducted against terrorists across the country. Some 150,000 accused were arrested while 15,000 people were detained on misuse of loudspeaker, besides 5000 for delivering hate speeches.

He said legislation on law and order matters was a provincial subject after passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

To a question, Dr Musadiq said a high level committee on the Gadani tragic incident was constituted on the directives of the prime minister to investigate the matter.