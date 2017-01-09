CTD minister to help end terrorism: Rana Sana

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday said the appointment of minister for Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) would help eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Speaking to media flanked by the newly appointed Minister for CTD Col ® Sardar Ayyub here at Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), he said the CTD was playing a pivotal role in rooting out terrorism from the country.

He said the CTD had killed over 300 jet-black terrorists.

He reiterated that the government’s resolve to stem out the menace of terrorism in establishing peace in the country.

He said that military courts had helped the civil courts in curbing terrorism.

“The government will now make civil courts dealing with terrorism cases more stronger,” he added.

He said the military courts were set up on emergent basis and with a specific task.

The minister lauded the role of all civil and military institutions for eliminating terrorism. He also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the success of Zarb-e-Azb operation.

When asked if the PTI leader was scared of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sana said of course as Imran Khan had levelled baseless allegations only against her.

He said the political dwarfs could not compete with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in political arena and that was why they always talked about third umpire.

The minister said Maryam might contest 2018 general election.

He said abducted Prof Salman Haider would be recovered soon.

On the occasion, the newly appointed Minister for Counter Terrorism Department vowed to carry out the mission of martyr Col Shuja’s against terrorism.