CSTTC to be inaugurated on July 8 at PCSIR to boost industrial technology

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology

Rana Tanveer Hussain and Deputy Premier China Wang Yang would jointly inaugurate sub-center of China South Asia Technology Transfer Center (CSTTC) on July 8 at PCSIR office.

A Chinese delegation headed by Deputy Premier China and Minister for

Science and Technology Wang Yang would arrive Pakistan on July 7, for a three-day official visit, said Chairman PCSIR Dr. Shahzad Alam while talking to this agency.

As many as 26 joint research and development projects would be

discussed during the technical sessions with the delegation and memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed to implement the approved projects, he said.

The chairman said that the experts and private entrepreneurs would

also attend the technical session to assess the needs of technology for industrial sector of Pakistan.

The Chairman said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a big

opportunity for the country to boost its industrial technology through CSTTC so that it could meet the international standards.

He said the top sectors for technology transfer in Pakistan were

included energy, engineering, bio technology, agriculture etc, saying that it would bring technological revolution in Pakistan.

Younan Academy of Scientific and Technical Information (YASTI) was

counterpart institution of PCSIR in China and its delegation has also arrived in Pakistan.

He said the main office of CSTTC was in Kunming the city of China and

its five sub-centers were being established in Pakistan, Afghanistan Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Shahzad Alam said that the technology transfer would strengthen the

local industry of Pakistan and help to boost the country’s economy. This was the high time to reduce the technological gap between developing and developed countries of the world, the Chairman concluded.