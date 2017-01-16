CSS exam conducted in transparent manner: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Monday said Central Superior Services (CSS) examination was being conducted in transparent manner and it completely based on merit system.

Replying to a motion in Senate, he said through this competitive examination process, graduates in any descipline, were being appointed at various gazetted posts across the country after getting through with flying colurs.

He said no one had objected yet on the transparency of the CSS examination process expressing his willingness to refer the matter to committee concerned for further improvements.

Earlier, Senator Tanvir Khan, mover of the motion, proposed certain changes to bring further improvement in the CSS examination procedure and asked to refer it to the committee for detailed discussion.

Senators Abdul Qayum, Khush Bakht Shujaat, Usman Kakar, Rubina Khalid, Mir Kabeer and Muzaffar Hussain Shah also spoke on the motion.