Critics of Metro Bus, now replicating project in Peshawar: Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD, Mar 19 (APP)::State Minister for Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali has said that critics of Metro Bus

project of the Punjab government are now replicating it in Peshawar, with some

reports of corruption

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

is completing the Metro Bus project in Peshawar with Rs 57 billion, instead of

original proposed cost of Rs27 billion.

Talking to the media after inaugurating new building at Government MC

Girls Primary School, C-Block Allama Iqbal Colony, Faisalabad on Monday, he

said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had introduced Metro Bus Project

to provide comfortable, easy and cheap traveling facilities in Lahore, Rawalpindi

and Multan.

The state minister said embezzlement of funds has also been detected in

KP government’s one billion tree plantation project. He said that corruption

story starts from one political leader and end at other leader. However, their

conspiracies against democracy would not succeed, he added.

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

should take notice of embezzlement of funds in Metro Bus Project Peshawar

and in billion tree plantation plan.

He said that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, spouse of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif,

is seriously ill in London but he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are engaged

here and could not go abroad.

On the other PPP leader Dr Asim who is involved in corruption has been

allowed to go abroad.

“These are double standards and the people of Pakistan would not allow

it, as they love their leader Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he said and added that the

people would reject such elements in general election 2018 who are hatching

conspiracies against democracy and PML-N, he added.

He said that the PML-N is a symbol of development as the country is making

progress by leaps and bounds. Chief Minister Punjab has also made tremendous

achievements by taking revolutionary steps for up-gradation of health, agriculture,

livestock and education sectors.

The PML-N government is striving to provide all basic facilities at people’s

doorsteps and Pakistan would emerge ‘Asian Tiger’ very soon, he added.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mian Tahir Jameel, MPA, and others

were also present on the occasion.