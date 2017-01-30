Criticism on CPEC tantamount to obstruct development proccess in country: CM Spl Assistant

ASTORE, Jan 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit- Baltistan, Abid Baig said here Monday that criticism on China- Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC) project was tantamount to create obstruction in process of socio-economic development in the country.

Talking to media persons here, Abid Baig said a handful of elements were making negative propaganda against share of Gilgit- Baltistan in CPEC, saying GB has been given top priority in CPEC that would bring socio-economic revolution in this region.

He said CPEC would strengthen GB economically besides generating employment opportunities for people. The CM Special Assistant said the provincial government was well aware of the problems being faced by people and would not compromise on their rights. He said Government was working day and night to address the problems faced by people to complete ongoing projects within stipulated time.

Baig urged people not to pay attention to propaganda of rejected politicians and said that people should support government endeavours to make CPEC a success. He said political cohesion was required for successful implementation of CPEC.