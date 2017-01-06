Cricketer Shahid Afridi calls for cricket facilities

KARACHI, JAN 6 (APP): Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid

Khan Afridi has called for building maximum cricket facilities in all big cities of the country for the promotion of the game and finding new talent.

In a private TV channel programme “Breakfast with Jang Group” Friday,

Afridi said that PCB has established a cricket academy in Karachi recently that is a good omen and called for such facilities in other cities as well.

He termed the cricket academies as nursery for talent hunt.

On Pakistan’s cricket team unabated poor performance in test matches in Australia, he said that he was not surprised for it, as in the prevailing domestic system matches can only be win in UAE.

To a question, Afridi said he considers himself as one of the best player for the T-20 format of the game.

He said that peace is returning in the country, if PCB exert pressure

in ICC meetings, the international cricket may return to Pakistan.

Afridi said that for the preparation of the first Pakistan Super League,

he had to move his to Lahore in 2015 as proper training facilities were not available in Karachi.

To a question, Afridi said that Sindh particularly interior lack basic

sports facilities.

He supported the idea of formation of Players association.

To a question, Afridi said he failed to understand that who asked Imran

Bhai the Chairman PTI to join politics.Imran Khan, he suggested need focus on KPK for amelioration of downtrodden people, so that they remember him in good words.