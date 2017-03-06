Cricket Stadium for blind players to be completed in September

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday said the first-ever cricket stadium for the visually impaired players will be completed in September this year in Lahore.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, said the construction work of the cricket stadium is going out quickly and the cricket stadium is likely to be completed in five to six months.

“It is the first-ever cricket stadium for the visually impaired players in the World, where the two times World Champs (Pakistan Blind Cricket Team) will do regular practice and play matches at their own will and ease,” he said.

Sultan, who is also the President World Blind Cricket ltd said the stadium is planned considering the “Universal Design” that it is inherently accessible to people with visual impairment.

“This stadium will also provide access to sports to Blind Women, blind school kids and visually impaired youth in a conducive and safe environment. A Blind Cricket training and coaching academy will also commence there,” he said.

However, Sultan expressed disappointment that nobody from any plat-form in the country came forward to announce a cash reward for the national blind cricket team which reached the finals of the World Blind Twenty20 in India held in India last month.

“Only the owner of franchise Peshawar Zalmi (team of Pakistan Super League) Javed Afridi announced an amount of $20,000 for the blind cricket team,” he said.

He said the national blind cricket team is doing enormous efforts to make the nation proud in the game but they also need encouragement which is lacking from the higher authorities.