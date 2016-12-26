MELBOURNE, Dec 26, (APP/AFP) – Pakistan lost an important wicket to the last ball before lunch on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Monday.
At lunch, the visitors were 60 for two, with opener Azhar Ali on 26.
Babar Azam fell to the last ball of the session, caught by Stephen Smith for 23 from the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.
Cricket: Pakistan 60 for two at lunch against Australia
MELBOURNE, Dec 26, (APP/AFP) – Pakistan lost an important wicket to the last ball before lunch on the first day of the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Monday.