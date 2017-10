ABU DHABI, Oct 1, (APP/AFP) – Spinner Rangana

Herath finished with five wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 422 in their first innings on the fourth day in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The wily spinner took 5-93 but a brilliant 76 run knock by debutant

Haris Sohail gave Pakistan a mere three-run lead over Sri Lankan total of 419 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Azhar Ali scored 85.