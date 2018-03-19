LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):Cricket festivity returns to Lahore after
almost five months and the Gadaffi stadium wears a fresh look to
stage two back to back play offs, of the third edition of the
Pakistan Super League here on March 20 and 21.
After the successful holding of the, last year’s PSL final in
March last, three match ‘Independence Cup’ series between Pakistan
and the World XI in September last followed by a T20 game between
Pakistan and Sri Lanka in October at this historic venue, the arena
has been given a bridal look to hold the two semi finals of the PSL.
Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a good look. Different enclosures have
been washed and plastic chairs get their original colour back after
dusting. Broken chairs are being replaced with the new ones in
various enclosures.
“There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in
perfect condition”, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board
while talking to APP on Monday. “We are just taking care of the
minor things and work ,where it is needed and necessary and we are
all set to organize the matches in a befitting manner”, he said.
“Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan cricket history
with these play off at the Gadaffi stadium which is a respected
cricket arena throughout the world for having staged World Cup and
other elite cricket events in the past”, he asserted.
A strict security plan has been put in order at the Nishtar
Park Sports complex and all the restaurants and the business houses
located in its vicinity are closed and will reopen on March 23.
“Similar measures (closing of the Nishtar Park sports complex)
were also taken earlier this year when we organised the final of
the Pakistan Super League, matches of World XI last month and
Pak-Lanka T20 game”, he said.
