LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP):Cricket festivity returns to Lahore after

almost five months and the Gadaffi stadium wears a fresh look to

stage two back to back play offs, of the third edition of the

Pakistan Super League here on March 20 and 21.

After the successful holding of the, last year’s PSL final in

March last, three match ‘Independence Cup’ series between Pakistan

and the World XI in September last followed by a T20 game between

Pakistan and Sri Lanka in October at this historic venue, the arena

has been given a bridal look to hold the two semi finals of the PSL.

Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a good look. Different enclosures have

been washed and plastic chairs get their original colour back after

dusting. Broken chairs are being replaced with the new ones in

various enclosures.

“There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in

perfect condition”, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board

while talking to APP on Monday. “We are just taking care of the

minor things and work ,where it is needed and necessary and we are

all set to organize the matches in a befitting manner”, he said.

“Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan cricket history

with these play off at the Gadaffi stadium which is a respected

cricket arena throughout the world for having staged World Cup and

other elite cricket events in the past”, he asserted.

A strict security plan has been put in order at the Nishtar

Park Sports complex and all the restaurants and the business houses

located in its vicinity are closed and will reopen on March 23.

“Similar measures (closing of the Nishtar Park sports complex)

were also taken earlier this year when we organised the final of

the Pakistan Super League, matches of World XI last month and

Pak-Lanka T20 game”, he said.