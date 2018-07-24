CRI delegation lauds working of Radio Pakistan news

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):A delegation of China Radio International (CRI) led by Director Asia Ha Mei visited Central News Organization of Radio Pakistan here Tuesday.

According to a press release, the delegation visited different sections of News department and evinced keen interest in working of News department and appreciated the establishment of Election City for comprehensive coverage of general elections.

Later, Director News and Current Affairs Javed Khan Jadoon briefed the delegation about entire working setup of PBC News and told them about the policy, objectives and role of the wing in dissemination of information with complete accuracy and reliability. He also dilated upon the relations between Pakistan and China in diverse fields and cooperation between the two countries on international issues.

CRI Director Ha Mei stressed for exchanges of delegations and training opportunities to enhance

capabilities of Journalists. She said that China is providing training opportunities to Pakistani Journalists for their capacity building