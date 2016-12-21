CRI, APP agree to jointly cover CPEC activities

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): China Radio International (CRI) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Wednesday agreed to jointly cover the activities of game-changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

comprehensively across the country.

During the visit of a seven-member CRI delegation, headed by Deputy

Director General CRI Hu Bangsheng to the APP Head Office here, the both sides also decided to start exchanging news services forthwith.

Earlier, Managing Director of APP Masood Malik briefed the delegation about its editorial set up and professional activities of the premier national news agency within country and abroad.

Other members of the Chinese delegation included Director CRI Islamabad Chen Xiang (Shaheen), Bureau Chief CRI Wang Qi, Head of South East Asia Division CRI An Xiaoyu, Deputy Head of South Asia Division CRI Zhao Qiao, Deputy Head of News Center CRI Guan Juanjuan and Liu Huanxing of International Cooperation and Exchange Center CRI.

The APP side led by its Managing Director Masood Malik comprised Executive Director Sohail Ali Khan, Director News Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry and Director Information Technology Muhammad Ghawas Khan.

The two sides discussed diverse ways and means to exchange professional personnel for capacity building and training of editorial staffers besides sharing journalistic experience and expertise.

The CRI and the APP also deliberated upon various initiatives and measures for promoting pragmatic and meaningful cooperation in different professional spheres on sound grounds.

Director CRI Islamabad Chen Xiang (Shaheen) and Director News APP Muhammad Naeem Chaudhry have been nominated as focal persons to supverise professional cooperation and collaboration between the two organizations.

Head of the visiting delegation was of the view that the CRI as Chinese national broadcaster and APP as state news agency could ensure authentic and credible coverage at domestic and international levels.

He said the purpose of his trip was to visit different media organizations and exploring further avenues of meaningful cooperation with APP, which would be further strengthened in future.

Hu Bangsheng was of the view that both organizations had unique advantage and opportunities with regard to coverage of important events and developments at international level.

He said the main focus of the CRI was to ensure that information reaches to the audience promptly.

China and Pakistan, he expressed had strategic partnership and

cooperation, which would be further beefed up by working together in the field of media.

Later, the delegation took round of different editorial sections of the APP and expressed keen interest in their professional working.

The head of CRI delegation also recorded his views at VNS studio about the cooperation between the two organizations for effective coverage of CPEC projects through print and electronic media.

Hu Bangsheng extended an invitation on behalf of the CRI to Managing Director APP Masood Malik for participation in Asia Media Leadership Forum to be held in spring 2017 in Beijing.

The MD APP also presented souvenirs to the visiting guests.