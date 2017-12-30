Crescent Club wins match of 58th All-Pakistan Tournament

MULTAN, Dec 30 (APP)::Crescent Cricket Club won the 58th

All-Pakistan Cricket Tournament 2017-18 match by defeating

Khudad Gymkhana Club with 80 runs.

The match was played at District Sports Ground on Saturday.

Playing first, Crescent Cricket Club scored 222 runs for

loss of ten wickets.

Farhan Pervaiz from Crescent Club scored 67 runs, Hasan

Nawaz added 60 runs to the total.

Shamrez Khan from Gymkhana Club took three wickets.

Gymkhana Club could score 142 runs for loss of ten wickets.

Rashid Hussain remained the highest scorer with 67 runs.

Haziq Habibullah from Crescent Club took four wickets.

Abdul Rauf and Ilyas Peero were umpires while Irshad Soni

was scorer.

The match between Youngster Cricket Club and Al-Qasim Club

would be played on Sunday (tomorrow).