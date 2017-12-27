Credit of prosperity goes to former PM: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Dec 27 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said
Pakistan Muslim League (N) would continue its mission of public service and welfare.
Addressing the PML-N worker’s convention at
Bhagtanwala, he said, “The credit of development and prosperity
in the country goes to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif”.
He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had approved
a lot of development funds for the prosperity of Sargodha.
He said people across the district especially Kotmomin
would accord a warm welcome to their leader Nawaz Sharif at Kotmomin
on Dec 31.
District president PML-N Shahnwaz Ranjha, MNA Dr. Zulfiqar Ali
Bhatti, Omer Farooq Gondal and Rai Hamid Raza Bhatti also addressed
the convention.
