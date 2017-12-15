Credit goes to Nawaz Sharif for resolving energy crisis, initiating CPEC: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that credit goes to Nawaz Sharif for

resolving the energy crisis and initiating the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects.

Many development projects launched under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif which helped overcome the problem of loadshedding in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf chief, he said that Imran Khan had wasted the time of the nation and could not focus on development of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He said that political opponents had been talking against the Metro bus service launched for the general public in Punjab.

He said a large number of people belonging to all segment of society were using this service comfortably.

He said that now, Imran Khan after wasting the time of the nation, was thinking to start Metro bus service for the people of KPK.

The Punjab CM said that KPK was rich in natural resources and thousands of mega watt electricity could produce through these resources.

Expressing dismay over the lack of interest of Imran Khan, he said the PTI chief could not focus on the development of the province. PTI chief Imran Khan had destroyed the economy of Pakistan.

Shahbaz Sharif said that CPEC was delayed due to sit-in and protest launched by PTI.

To a question about today’s verdict of the court regarding Hudaibiya Mill case, he said “It was the victory of truth.”

He said that the Mill had provided a lot of jobs to the people.

Hudaibiya and Ittefaq Foundary were destroyed during the regime of Z.A.Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, he added.

He said that there was need of collective wisdom to take the country forward.