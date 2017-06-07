Credible mechanism for locomotive maintenance in progress: Saad

LAHORE, June 7 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that a trustworthy mechanism was being evolved for the maintenance of locomotives.

In a press statement following the failure of locomotive of Lahore-bound railcar at Gujrat railway station this morning, he said that special arrangements were underway to avoid any locomotive failure on the way.

Earlier, he took notice of the failure of the locomotive and remained in contact with the staff concerned including Divisional Superintendent Lahore, train Conductor Guard and other staff.

The minister directed the PR administration to provide drop facility to children and women from their relevant railway stations following which the PR Lahore division provided the facility.

The train reached at its destination three hours late after the provision of alternative engine.