Creation of Calligraphy Wing instrumental to preserve this Islamic art: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary
Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said establishment of first-ever
Calligraphy Wing was a first practical step toward preservation and promotion of
Islamic art of calligraphy which would get the status of an institution in
future.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of establishment of Calligraphy Wing, Irfan Siddiqui
said creation of Calligraphy Wing at National Language Promotion Department
(NLPD), under the government patronage, would serve as catalyst for promoting
this glorious and ancient art and inspired younger generation to explore the intricacies
of this unique art.
“The art of Calligraphy was originated followed by revelation of Islam. Calligraphy
is not merely an art but it is a legacy of companions of Prophet Muhammad
(Peace Be Upon Him)”, Irfan Siddiqui observed.
The aspects of beauty, spiritualism, sacredness and respect are embedded in the art
of calligraphy which make it more distinctive, he said.
Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistani calligraphers had recognized themselves through their
artistic abilities at national and international without any government patronage.
Irfan Siddiqui said the NH&LH division had compiled a directory of Pakistani
calligraphers with their details and pictures which would be printed within a
month.
The directory would carry information about around 320 calligraphers and its
objective was to give recognition to the calligraphers and encourage their artistic
endeavours, he added.
The Advisor said the division had arranged national and
international calligraphy exhibitions this year where the calligraphers from
far flung areas of the country showcased their art pieces and received
appreciation.
He said the division would enhance cooperation with Iran, Turkey and other Islamic
countries for promotion of this art.
Speaking on the occasion, renowned calligraphers, Khalid Yousafi, Muhammad Elahi Baksh Mati
and Rasheed Butt appreciated the government efforts for establishing
Calligraphy Wing and said, “This Calligraphy Wing is not less than any dream
for them”.
They thanked Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Irfan
Siddiqui for this initiative and said, this Calligraphy Wing would be source of
encouragement for the young and professional calligraphers for further
excelling in this field of art.
Director General, NLPD, Iftikhar Arif thanked Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui
who envisioned the establishment of this Calligraphy Wing at NLPD and provided
guidance and patronage.
The ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary on NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan,
Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, prominent social activist, Dr. Jamal
Nasir, Third Secretary, Embassy of Turkey, Cengiz Gunes, Head of National Book
Foundation, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)
Dr. Qasim Bughio and other prominent personalities, calligraphers and students
attended the ceremony.
