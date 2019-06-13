ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that creating awareness about celiac diseases was their social responsibility, which would benefit more people in the country.

Addressing the participants of one-day seminar on “Prevention of Celiac Diseases and our Social Responsibilities” organized by National Council of Social Welfare at National Institute of Special Education, the minister said, “he was himself facing wheat use allergy”.

He said that he liked “tandoor roti” from childhood, adding that after sometime, he felt pain and swelling due to which tests were conducted. He said that a disease was diagnosed about which he heard for the first time. The minister said that he was restrained from using wheat roti (bread).