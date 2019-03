BEIJING, Mar 2 (APP):The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a top political advisory body, will start its second session at the Great Hall of the People here on Sunday afternoon.

This was stated by Guo Weimin, the spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), during a media briefing here on Saturday.