CPNE delegation calls on Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 01 (APP):A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by its president Zia Shahid called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday.

The delegation appreciated the performance of Punjab Information Department over the release of government advertisements and provision of their dues.

CPNE President Zia Shahid said distribution of advertisements in the province was being carried out in a transparent manner as the Information Department had adopted a foolproof mechanism in that regard. “Your team is proactively working,” he added.

The CPNE delegation appreciated the performance of Shehbaz Sharif for the speedy development of the province and added that everyone was fond of his hard work. They said a number of development works had been carried out in Punjab during the last ten years, but no work was done during the last ten years in Sindh; rather it had been put in reverse gear. Therefore, there should be a Shehbaz Sharif in Sindh as well, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said the nation was going towards elections and it was hoped that free and fair elections would be held. “The future of democracy and that of the country lies in it,” he added.

He said elections would be held on the basis of performance and the voters would give votes on the basis of performance.

He said the role of media was very important in that regard. He said, “Facts should be brought out as facts because national interest lies in it. Baseless allegations are not in the interest of the country,” he opined.

He said appreciation of Information Department by the CPNE was praiseworthy and congratulated the whole team of the department.

Shehbaz Sharif said future of country would be bright by giving equal opportunities to all in the elections.

He said Imran Khan was given a wonderful opportunity to implement the 11 points in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but he did not take benefit of it. “We have taken wonderful steps for the improvement of every sector in Punjab,” he added.

He said Pakistan was swirling for the last 70 years and now it should be moved forward with joint consultations. There was no need to worry about as the country’s future was bright, he added.

He said, “We will run a vigorous election campaign in Punjab and in other provinces.”

Shehbaz Sharif said development in other provinces was also necessary along side the Punjab. Unique steps had been taken for the development of Southern Punjab during the last ten years. About 42 percent development funds were provided for 31 percent population of Southern Punjab, with 10 percent additional quota in every development programme, he added.

He said he was sorry if anyone was hurt over the statement of Rana Sanaullah.

ProvincialmMinisters Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Zaeem Qadri, spokesman Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.