CPEC’s implementation plan going smoothly: Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING, June 29 (APP): Pakistan has been smoothly implementing the plan

to build an economic corridor with China, despite experiencing some challenges, Minister

for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal said.

China has promised $57 billion in investment in projects along the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of the Belt and Road Initiative that

proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 which aiming to link China with the

Middle East and Europe.

“We are smoothly implementing and we are very satisfied with the speed

of the implementation,” Ahsan Iqbal said in an interview on the sidelines of the World

Economic Forum in the Chinese city of Dalian.

In addition to the investment pledges from China, Pakistan would invest

close to $10 billion, he said.

The economic corridor, to be completed in three phases by 2030, will

boost Pakistan’s energy security and infrastructure, helping it attract more foreign

investment, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal told the forum there were some challenges to be addressed,

including on coordination among different government ministries and among “internal

and external stakeholders.”

“There are a number of challenges which have to be addressed,” he said.

“There are actually many gaps that we have to correctly address. First

and foremost is the coordination gap,” he said.

Pakistan and China aim to build a network of rail, road and energy

infrastructure as part of the Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistan has been one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the

initiative, in part because many projects are for power plants to alleviate its energy

shortage.