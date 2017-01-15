ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will push Pakistan towards development.
Talking to Private news channel, he said dream of progress and prosperity in Gwadar is becoming true.
He further said that progress and prosperity of all parts of the country is the agenda of the Prime Minister.
CPEC will push country towards development: Tanveer
