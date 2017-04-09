CPEC will be an economic game-changer for region: Arshad Vohra

KARACHI, April 9 (APP): The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove to be an economic game changer not only for the country but also for the region, said Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra here on Sunday.

Speaking at the concluding day of the two-day moot at the University of karachi, he said that the CPEC will be an economic revolution for Pakistan and it is just not about having a good infrastructure, it will be an economic game changer for the whole region.

Other speakers at the moot stressed that the government should ask industries to train and provide opportunities to students by introducing summer programs.

“We are producing very less number of entrepreneurs for that our educational institutions and industry must play their role for empowering our youth,” it was pointed out.

The moot was organised by KU Computer Science Department and Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan (IEEEP) Karachi section at Karachi University Campus.

Chairman of the Department of Computer Science KU Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan said that this conference is a major development in the computer science sector of the country where we have experts from all over the world on contemporary computer science issues.

Economic prosperity is connected with technological advancement.

Vice Chancellor Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Karachi Prof. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi also spoke on the occasion and congratulated Computer Science Department for organising the conference.