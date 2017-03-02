CPEC Western Route: Hakla-Yarik section to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): The Hakla-Yarik (D.I.Khan) section of

Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is schedule

to be completed in October 2018 with a cost of Rs 129 billion.

The 285 kilometer section is being constructed in five

different packages and work on all packages is underway, said sources in planning ministry.

The sources told APP that 12 per cent work of package-I (Yarik-Rehmai Khel) having total length of 55 kilometer had been finished and this section would be completed in September 2018 with a cost of Rs 13.3 billion.

Similarly under Package-II, 72 km section from Rehmanikhel to Mianwali is to be constructed which is under passing land procurement and design process.

In addition two per cent work on 52 kilometer section of package-III from Mianwali to Tarap has been completed, the sources said adding that this Rs 20.6 billion section was started in October 2016 and it is scheduled to be completed by October 2018.

Similarly under package-IV, 50 KM section from Tarap to Pindi Gheb is to be constructed with a cost of Rs 21.4 billion and this section would also be completed in October next year.

The contract agreement for Package-V has been signed and mobilization is under way for this 63 km long section from Pindi

Gheb to Hakla, the sources added.

According to the sources, total distance of Western Route from

Khunjrab to Gwadar is 2,494 km which would pass through Burhan, DI

Khan, Zhob, Quetta, Surab and Hoshab to Gwadar.