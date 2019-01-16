CPEC Western Alignment envisages construction, upgrading many road projects

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project Western Alignment starting from Burhan near Hassanabdal envisages construction of road projects in Balochistan, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab province.

Upgradation of several hundred kilometres roads into 4-lane divided highways, with land acquisition sufficient for upgrading parts of the road to a six-lane motorway in the future was being done under the Western Alignment of CPEC, an official of NHA informed APP on Wednesday.