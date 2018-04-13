CPEC vision fast translating into reality due to Pak-China commitment : Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING, April 13 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development & Reform and Interior Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the most important pillar of Belt and Road Initiative

and due to commitment and sincerity from both Pakistan and China, the vision of CPEC was fast

translating into reality.

The minister made these remarks during his meeting with Vice Chairman National Development

Reforms Commission (NDRC) Ning Jizhe here.

He said work on CPEC projects had seen positive progress over the past five years in

Pakistan. Pakistan has achieved 5.8% GDP growth rate which is highest in the last eleven

years and growing.

“We have almost overcome energy crisis which was daunting our economy. With growing

cooperation of both countries and particularly inclusion of space technology, the old phrase that

our friendship is higher than Himalayas must be changed. Pakistan and China friendship is now

higher than stars” he added.

The minister said the operationalization of Energy Projects in Sahiwal and Port Qasim is a

testament of the high speed with which CPEC projects have been completed. KKH and

Multan-Sukkur highway projects are progressing well and would contribute significantly towards

upgrading Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure.

ML1 railways up-gradation project, connecting Peshawar to Karachi, formed an important

part of CPEC’s development portfolio and it would benefit people, especially along the route and

significantly contribute to economic and social development of Pakistan with improved and high

speed railway logistics, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal apprised Vice Chairman, NDRC about other CPEC projects including in the

fields of Infrastructure, Energy, Gwadar and Special Economic Zones.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised for the fast completion of Gawadar projects,

particularly 5 million gallon per day water desalination plant & early approval of

Khuzdar-Basima and D.I.Khan -Zhob-Quetta highway projects.

He proposed that Joint Working Groups of CPEC in energy, infrastructure, planning,

and agriculture should meet next month to fast track approval of the projects.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of Digital Economy in wake

of the emerging fourth industrial revolution and proposed to establish a new Joint Working

Group on Digital Economy.

The Chinese side appreciated the idea and agreed in principle. It was decided that

cooperation in Agriculture sector would be expanded in the light of Long Term Plan to boost

agricultural productivity of Pakistan.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the need for promoting two-way trade and proposed

establishment of an experts committee to work for promotion of exports from Pakistan to

offset pressures from import of plant and machinery in CPEC projects.

He also underscored the need for greater procurement from local market, wherever

competitive goods and services were available in Pakistan, Vice Chairman agreed with

the proposal.

It was agreed that the benefits of CPEC will touch all regions and provinces of Pakistan

as envisioned by the leaders of both countries.

In this respect, Ahsan Iqbal proposed an early implementation of projects approved in

6th JCC meeting. Minister Iqbal invited Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe to visit Gwadar in May

2018 to attend the ground breaking ceremony of International Airport and 5 million gallon

water de-salination project.

Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe said that he was extremely pleased to meet Minister Iqbal

in Beijing. He appreciated Mr Iqbal’s contribution towards making CPEC successful and

expressed the hope that as an experienced counterpart in CPEC, Minster Iqbal will be

a big help for him.

The Vice Chairman said that Pakistan-China were all weather strategic cooperative

partners and the relationship was becoming stronger with the progress on CPEC. He

recalled his meeting with Minister Iqbal two years ago in Boao Forum and expressed

great happiness that he would be now working with him as a team member on CPEC

with him.

He said that NDRC would double its efforts to finalize the projects of CPEC. Vice

Chairman, NDRC accepted the invitation to lead a high level delegation to Pakistan.

The meeting was characterized by brotherly warmth and friendship which signifies

the relations between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid, Hassan Daud PD CPEC and

senior officials from the Embassy of Pakistan and NDRC were present during the

meeting.